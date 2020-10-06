If you’ve ever had that feeling of having a song stuck in your head but you can’t remember what the title is, well, you always have Google. But if you want to be able to play that song directly from your favorite music app, then you’ll be happy to know that you can now do so with Spotify. The music streaming giant is now rolling out a new feature that will let you search through its database of songs by typing out the lyrics. Well, at least those lyrics that you can remember.

Spotify designer Lin Wang tweeted out that her team shipped something on the Android (and iOS) version of Spotify. This is the ability to search for songs by its lyrics on the app. All you have to do is type the words that are stuck in your head onto the app’s search bar and a list of songs that match your words. We don’t know yet how specific the matches will be but it also probably depends on the specificity of the lyrics that you’re using to search for that song.

My team just shipped something on iOS and Android – now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84 — Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Spotify has dabbled with lyrics. A few months ago, they partnered with MusicMatch to bring real-time lyrics to your screen while listening to your favorite songs. They released it in 26 markets and may even be expanding to more soon. It’s not a karaoke type of situation although it can come in handy if you do want to sing along but you don’t have the words down pat.

Spotify is actually playing catch up to its competitor Apple Music as the latter has had a search for songs using lyrics feature since 2018. And last tear, real-time lyrics were also added to Apple’s music app along with the release of iOS 13. Well, it doesn’t really matter who did it first for Spotify users, as long as they get features like this and more in future updates.

So go ahead and finally search for that song that you’ve been dreaming about but can’t remember the title. Hopefully what Google can’t do, Spotify will be able to do for you.