The curated playlists that Spotify gives you are pretty useful if you’re too lazy or busy to make your own playlists. While you probably listen to the ones that match your musical taste, there are a couple of songs that you wish were not there but there is no “delete” function. If you’re a Premium user, your favorite music streaming service has good news for you. You will now be able to hide songs that you don’t want to listen to when you’re listening to any of the playlists on the desktop or mobile app.

There are more than 100 million Spotify Premium subscribers now and they account for almost half of the entire user base. While it is free to download and listen to a lot of the songs in their library, there are of course limits to what the ad-supported listeners can do within the app. Premium subscribers, or those who pay $9.99/month ($14.99 for the family plan), will, of course, have perks and advanced features.

Premium users can listen to Spotify ad-free and they can also download songs to their device to listen to it offline. You have unlimited skips and you can listen to all the songs in their vast library. Now you get another new feature that is only for you and not the free users. If you don’t like a song that is included in the playlist you’re listening to, you can now hide them and no matter how many times you put the playlist on repeat, it should not appear anymore.

It may be a small addition but it is important for those who like listening to playlists with minimal involvement. While you can always just skip it, hiding it means it won’t show up again. Just tap on the context menu for the song you don’t like and choose the “hide song” option. If you change your mind later on, you can always go back to the same menu and unhide it. So whether the song brings back bad memories or you just don’t like it per se, go on and hide it.

The hide song in playlist feature is now rolling out to Spotify Premium subscribers on their Android app. If you’re still on the free tier, this might be reason enough for you to finally give in and subscribe.