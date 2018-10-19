When you’re doing your workouts or runs and you want to listen to your music, you sometimes need to have your smartphone nearby or even on your body, which is kind of inconvenient of course. But if Spotify is your music streaming app of choice and if you use a smartwatch running on the Wear OS platform, we have good news for you. Spotify now has a stand-alone app for your wearable so you can just leave your phone in your bag and enjoy listening to your music independently.

You can use the Spotify app on your smartwatch to control the playback of your music. While you could always use Spotify Connect to stream your music to any connected headset or speaker, there is still something more convenient to have the controls on your wrist so having this stand-alone app, despite it being more lightweight than the normal Spotify Android app of course.

You can also save songs that you like so that when you’re listening using the Wear OS app, you can just tap the heart icon and it will be automatically saved to your favorites playlist. As part of their launch of the new app, two of the newest Wear OS smartwatches will have the Spotify app pre-installed on their devices: the Fossil Gen 4 and the Michael Kors Access Runway watches.

Having a smartwatch independent of your smartphone seems to be the distinct advantage of some wearables over their competitors. Wear OS, formerly known as Android Wear and then Wear OS by Google, has made things easier for OEMs to do so as well.

The Spotify for Wear OS will be rolling out to the Google Play Store soon, although they didn’t give a specific time as to when this will happen. As of now, it’s currently not available yet.

VIA: SlashGear