You’ve probably been enjoying Spotify for years now but for those who have been waiting for the music streaming service to arrive in their country, now is probably the day. They have announced their expansion to 85 new countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. They have also added 36 languages to the platform and will have upcoming local content as well to “help ensure that sounds and stories that once remained local can reach a global audience.”

This means that Spotify is now available in more than 170 countries around the world and can potentially serve music, podcasts, and audiobook content to the more than 1 billion people that these markets represent. These markets will be able to have access to the full global content library immediately when the streaming service becomes available in their country. Just like with what we’ve been experiencing, the browse and search pages will adapt both to the local market and the listener’s taste.

This also means they will be able to bring in new creators and artists into the fold and they will be able to reach a global audience. All Spotify listeners will be able to discover these new artists and even new genres that have previously only been known to their local market. The platform has been giving more space to genres like K-pop, reggaeton, amapiano, etc that have caught global attention and whose music is now more accessible to people from across the globe.

Spotify plans to introduce their different offerings to these 85 new markets but they’re not immediately available right now but will be over time. Free and Premium plans will be available at all markets but only select ones will have the Individual, Family, Duo, and Student plan options. While the full music catalog will be available to all new countries, the full podcast catalog can be accessed by most but not all. At launch, users can listen to Spotify on mobile and desktop web player but they will also soon be adding TV, speakers, wearables, and cars in the coming months.

The 85 new countries that will get Spotify are the following:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.