If you use Spotify as your main music streaming app and if you have a Wear OS device, you probably wished you would be able have a better version of the app running on your smartwatch. Yes, Spotify has a Wear OS application available but it basically just acts as a remote control rather than an actual standalone app. Good thing there are generous and smart developers out there who can give you an unofficial version should you want to.

XDA recognized developer moneytoo has actually modified the recently released Spotify Lite into an app that you can side load onto your Wear OS smartwatch. The official Spotify app lets you pause, skip, play tracks and adjust the volume, but you still need your smartphone to be connected to your smartwatch to be able to do that, that is why it functions more like a remote controller rather than an actual app that you can use on its own. The aforementioned developer decided to make it more useful for those who want Spotify on their smartwatch.

What he did was to use the Spotify Lite APK because it’s almost fully compatible with Wear OS smartwatches, rather than the main Spotify app. He divided the drawable sizes by two, centered the layout of the bottom controls, and fixed some things like the height of the actionBar size. The result is that the controls are centered instead of just filling the width of the device. You also wouldn’t need to use a magnifying glass to tap on the buttons.

Obviously, this is not an official port so there are certain risks involved in trying this out on your smartwatch. But if you’ve been installing APKs previously, then this should be easy for you. Once you’ve downloaded the modded APK and installed it, you’ll be able to play your favorite Spotify songs directly on your Wear OS device without having it connected to your smartphone. Just remember, Spotify Lite is not the same as the regular app as it can just play random tracks form suggested playlists, although the app is still currently in development.

Even better news is that moneytoo says that the method he used can be applied on any app that you want to be stand-alone on your Wear OS device. He will most likely make the script available eventually so if you like tinkering around with APKs, then you might find that useful as well. In the meantime, if you want to have Spotify Lite on your smartwatch, check out the APK in the source link and try it out for yourself.

VIA: XDA Developers