If you can’t get enough Spotify in your life, we have good news for you! Previously we reported on a new product that they’re developing for those who just want to listen to good music without being bothered to search for artists or create playlists or something. Now this Pandora-like experimental app called Stations is finally coming to the US after just being available in Australia for more than a year. If you live in the US, you will now be able to experience this “minimalist spin-off” of the main Spotify app.

According to a Billboard article, Stations actually makes users feel like they’re listening to a radio station (without annoying banter in between) where they have basically no sort of control over what will come up next. You don’t have to type or search for anything. Just open the app and tap on a station and it will start playing music and depending on your Spotify subscription, you can skip the ones you don’t want to hear.

If you’re a free tier user, obviously, you have fewer “privileges”. You will hear ads inbetween some of the songs and you will have a limited number of skips. If you’re a premium user, you will have an ad-free experience and also be able to skip as many songs as you want. Both kinds of users will be able to thumbs up or thumbs down songs as well as customize the stations in the main menu.

All users will also be able to create a new playlist by tapping artist photos and then modify these individual playlists by renaming them, adding or removing artists, or if you don’t like the station anymore, delete it permanently. Stations will also have some of Spotify’s personalized playlists like Discover Weekly, Release Radar, and Favorites.

If you’re in the US, you can now download Stations by Spotify from the Google Play Store. You need to have a Spotify account of course but you don’t have to download the main app in order for it to work.