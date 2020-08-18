After months of not having any live sports and making do with replays and best-ofs, most major athletic leagues are already starting or getting ready to make a comeback soon. Of course it will be nothing like what we’ve gotten used to but at least we’ll get to see our favorite teams again, even if it may be from our couches and screens. Spotify has launched a new mixed-media playlist called Daily Sports with a mix of sports commentary, famous sports personalities, and personalized music recommendations.

The Daily Sports playlist is the one place where you can keep up with all sports-related news, commentaries from familiar faces (voices), content from your favorite sports personalities, and since Spotify is primarily a music platform, you still get your favorite tunes mixed in there. The mixed-media playlist is made up of curated content from their “team of experts” and music from their “unique algorithms” to get a balanced blend of talk and music.

The content include curated and even exclusive content from The Ringer. You even get audio intros from famous sports analyst Bill Simmons. The playlist also includes segments from sports shows like Sports News Minutes with Larry Brown, ESPN Daily, The Lead, etc. The Daily Sports mix will be updated every day with fresh new content so whether you’re actually working out while listening or just drinking your coffee, you’re up to date in the world of sports while also getting your musical groove on.

This is actually the third in Spotify’s mixed-media playlists, in case you didn’t know it yet. Your Daily Drive was introduced last year to bring you a mix of music and news talk shows to accompany you as you drive or commute to work. Then just a couple of months ago, they brought Daily Wellness, a mix of motivational podcasts and feel-good music as a lot of people were dealing with anxiety and stress.

Daily Sports is now available for users in the U.S, whether you’re on free or premium subscriptions. You can find it in the Made for You section or in the sports hub on both mobile and desktop apps.