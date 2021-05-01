While it’s pretty easy to search for music and podcasts and load them up immediately on your Spotify, some parts of the app don’t work quite as intuitively. The Your Library section is where you’re supposed to keep all the content that you love but it’s pretty sparse. The audio streaming giant is now giving it a make-over of sorts so you get “a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster.”

Your Spotify mobile app will soon get an updated design as well as new features to make it easier for you find or rediscover the music or podcasts that you want to listen to over and over. The redesign has streamlined Your Library so you can “browse and search your entire collection” in just one place. The sorting options have also now been improved as you can view your list alphabetically, by recently played, or by creator.

There are also more dynamic filters that can help you search or browse your collection. You can choose between album, artist, playlist, or podcast to sift through your audio collection. You can also tap the Downloaded filter so it will show you all the content that you have that can be played offline. But of course that filter will only work for Premium subscribers as free users cannot save content for offline listening.

With the new Your Library, you can also choose up to four playlists, albums, or podcast shows to be “pinned” so you can instantly access them when you need to listen to them again. Just swipe right on the items and you’ll be able to see the “pin” option. You can also now switch to a grid view when searching through your liked content if you prefer to be more visual. You’ll see large-tiled album, playlist, and podcast cover art.

These updates will be rolling out to Spotify mobile users in the coming week. Just last month, Spotify added features to the homepage so this time it’s the Your Library’s turn.