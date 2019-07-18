If you’re a fan of anything Disney, and that includes Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and everything else they now own, you are probably a fan of their music as well. And why most of their musical properties have been on Spotify since day one, it would be nice to have them all in one place. Well, the music streaming giant is apparently also in the business of granting Disney-related wishes as they’re now bringing you a dedicated Disney Hub where you can find all their albums and specially curated playlists.

Despite how you feel about the Disney empire, their influence over everything pop culture is undeniable. And on days when people cannot watch their favorite Disney movies or TV shows, having Spotify stream their Disney-related music is comfort food. The Disney Hub on Spotify will have all of your beloved songs, movie scores, and sing-along music, from albums to playlists to Disney compilations.

Some of the playlists featured here include Disney Hits, which of course has the latest and that means Lion King music is at the top. The Disney Favourites playlist mixes both current tunes and all-time favorites. Disney Classics doesn’t just have the, well, classics, but even music from the Disney Parks and Disney Channel Original Movies (although how can you say they’re classics at this point, we don’t know). There are also Disney Sing-Alongs, Disney Princesses, and other various iterations of playlists you can imagine.

And since Disney owns the rest of the world or at least the pop culture part of it, you will also see playlists from your favorite Marvel films and shows, The Best of Star Wars, Pixar compilations, etc. You can spend hours just listening to all that music in their library or have it play in the background while you’re working.

The Disney Hub on Spotify is now available in the US, UK, Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Hopefully, it will also be available to the rest of the world. Just search for Disney to find the dedicated hub.