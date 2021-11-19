Spotify may be the audio streaming leader in the market but they still have to come up new features to keep their subscribers and to get new ones as well. Two new features are now rolling out globally so it can be enjoyed by more users who enjoy singing along to their favorite songs or those who prefer listening to podcasts as well. The Lyrics feature is now available for both free and premium users across all devices and countries. The updated Podcast subscriptions are also rolling out globally.

Lyrics was previously available only for selected users but now that they have tested it out, they are rolling it out to Spotify users around the world as it’s one of the most requested features. They actually partnered with Musixmatch so Spotify users will be able to view the lyrics in-app alongside music from their “extensive library of tracks”. When you’re listening to a song and you want to either understand what the song is about or you want to sing along, tap on the Now Playing View.

While listening to the song, swipe up from the bottom and you’ll be able to see the track lyrics scroll in real time while the song is playing. You can even share parts of the lyrics that you find inspiring or you can relate to on any third-party platform that you want. Just tap the share button at the bottom and then choose what you want to share on social media or messaging apps. Lyrics is available on Android devices including TVs, desktop, gaming consoles, and other TVs.

Podcast Subscriptions, previously only available for U.S creators, will now be available to podcasters in select global markets. They’re also making pricing more flexible based on feedback from early adapters. At launch, there were only three price points for those who want to listen to paid show so now there are 20 price options from $0.49 to as much as $150. Creators will also now be able to download their subscribers’ contact information so they can directly contact their audience.

Subscription podcasts are available through the podcast creation platform Anchor and will now be rolling out in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Soon it will also support creators in Canada, Germany, Austria and France.