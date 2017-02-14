If you like platformers but you’re kind of getting bored with the current crop of games that have been coming out lately, this new game will probably catch your fancy. Splitter Critters has found an inventive way of adapting this game for touch devices. Instead of your critters going all endless runner on you, you will be able to manipulate and play around with the environment in order to save those cute, cuddly creatures that are just walking around, oblivious to the danger around them.

Just by swiping your finger around the screen and creating giant rifts, you will be able to create new pathways for the critters. The goal for each level is to guide them back to their UFO and avoid all the obstacles and enemies that can be found around the various planets where they’re roaming around. Sometimes, you would have to do multiple cuts and in multiple directions just to get around the hazards.

Every area that you cut and create feels like a new puzzle that you need to solve. Each level brings a more challenging puzzle, but the colorful and interesting graphics make it fun. Plus, who can resist a challenge, especially with such innovative mechanics? Plus, if you play this while wearing your headphones, you get a pretty immersive soundscape, which adds to the joy of the game.

You can download Splitter Critters from the Google Play Store for $2.99. There are no more adds or in-app purchases, so that should be a pretty small price to pay.