Heads up, digital audiophiles. Add life to your movies, games, and other digital experiences with Paww WaveSound 2.1 Low Latency Bluetooth 4.2 Over Ear Headphones, offered to Android Community readers for just $64.99 — a savings of 50% off the regular price. These superior headphones utilize state-of-the-art technology that ensures your audio and video will always be in sync. Combine this feature with impeccable audio as well as an economical price, and you’ve got a winner in every sense of the word.

Paww WaveSounds combine the CD-quality sound of aptX with the low latency of aptX LL so that your audio and video will always be in sync. In fact, the end-to-end latency of these headphones is a tiny 32ms! Just pair them to any Bluetooth 4.2 compatible device and your all set. They offer a generous 16 hours of playback time per charge, you can connect them to two devices simultaneously, and they feature a built-in microphone so you can take calls with them too.

Get rid of the wires without getting rid of the quality with the Paww WaveSound 2.1 Low Latency Bluetooth 4.2 Over Ear Headphones, just $64.99 here at Android Community Deals.