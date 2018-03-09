For an app that measures how fast our Internet connection is, we probably don’t need that much, except for it to tell us how fast our Internet is. But improvements to apps are always welcome, even for something as simple as this. Popular speed test app, uhm, Speedtest by Ookla, has rolled out an update for version 4.0 and with it comes a refresh of its user interface as well as new features to give you more information than just whether your Internet is fast or slow.

It’s been a while since Speedtest got a whole new look so a UI refresh is always a good thing. With a new look also comes a new and hopefully improved user experience. The app also now measures packet loss and jitters, in case you need more information about the kind of connection that your device is currently connected to. You can also now choose your server with a built-in search feature in the app.

You can also now adjust your Speedtest gauge from Mbps or MB/s, whichever one you need to know. In case you’re wondering what’s the difference, the former refers to megabits per second or the speed of your Internet connection while the latter is megabytes per second or the size of the data. You can also increase the scale of measurement since there are some places with higher speed connections.

You can update your Speedtest app now to see the new look and experience the new features. If you haven’t yet, you can download it from the Google Play Store for free.

VIA: Droid Life