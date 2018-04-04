We always knew someone is bound to do a Speed Test video comparing two of the latest Samsung Galaxy S9 and the newly announced Huawei P20 but we had no idea it will be this soon. If you may remember, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ recently got a practical speed test between the Snapdragon and Exynos versions. We also saw related performance and speed tests mostly comparing premium flagship Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Oreo VS OnePlus 5T and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 VS Google Pixel 2 XL.

The Galaxy S9 and the Huawei P20 are placed side-by-side during the duration of the video. Upon powering on the phones, the Huawei logo first appeared on the P20. The Samsung Galaxy S9 quickly caught on with the phone actually booting up to the home screen first ahead of Huawei. The phones seem to show the same speed and performance but the Samsung device appears to be snappier.

The Huawei P20 is speedy in launching some Android apps and features but the Samsung Galaxy S9 is generally faster. Watch the video below and see for yourself the speed test:

Which one is really faster? Will you ever consider getting a Samsung Galaxy S9 or a Huawei P20?

SOURCE: lileikiss