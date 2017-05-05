If you’ve always dreamt of launching a potato in space due to a “total misunderstanding of Stephen Hawking’s A Brief History of Time”, the game for you has finally been created (and launched). Spaceplan, from the folks over at Devolver, is an incremental clicker that will help you not get bored while in line at the bank or even at work, but has been known to also bring your addictive tendencies to the forefront. It is now available for download from the Google Play Store.

The game lets you create potato-based devices and then launch them into space to probe into unknown territories, from your satellite orbiting a mysterious planet. You get to unlock and create fifteen different kinds of potato items and explore five different planets across two different realities. And of course you get to do all this while a “banging soundtrack” is playing in the background to inspire you all the more to go on this space adventure.

But what makes this game stand out (and called the “best narrative sci-fi clicker game of all times” is its sense of humor. It has a silly story punctuated with witty one-liners and a sense of humor that will get you to keep playing even as you get addicted to incrementally clicking on your potatoes.

You can download Spaceplan from the Google Play Store for $2.99. There are no more in-app purchases or advertisements once you make that onetime payment. However, it is no support for Google Play Games, so there are no leaderboards or achievements to unlock and you also won’t be able to save your game on the cloud.