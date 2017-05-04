Unlike other music streaming services like Spotify and Google Play Music, most of which bring you the most popular or mostly established music out there, SoundCloud’s focus has been on new, undiscovered talents. We’re talking about those doing covers of their favorite songs or trying to get people’s opinions about their original compositions. And now with the newest discovery feature of the service called The Upload, upcoming artists can come up together with the popular ones, depending on what kind of music you usually listen to.

This feature is actually pretty similar to what other music apps brings you, expect that SoundCloud has “the most diverse music catalog around.” They look at what kind of music you listen to and then create The Upload playlist for you, full of the freshest new music uploaded to the service and tailor-fit to your musical tastes. These are tracks that have been uploaded in the past few days Hopefully it will expand your musical horizons beyond just what you can hear on the usual channels.

You will find your “bespoke playlist” The Upload on the Discover tab if you’re accessing SoundCloud through the web. If you’re on the mobile app on your Android device, you can see it on the Search tab. And of course, the more you listen to SoundCloud, the better that they can create the playlist for you.

If you don’t have SoundCloud yet on your device, you can download it from the Google Play Store for free. If you have it already, update the app so you can start enjoying The Upload playlist.

SOURCE: SoundCloud