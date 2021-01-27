When Samsung rolled out the One UI 3 rollout for GoodLock, not all of its modules got updated immediately. But of course we knew that updates will keep rolling out to the numerous modules you can find in the app. Two modules have now gotten theirs. SoundAssistant is updated with a couple of new features that you can play around with. The other app is Lockstar and while you don’t get new features, at least it’s compatible now with One UI 3.

SoundAssistant is a pretty useful module to have if you want to have an advanced sound utility customization option for your Galaxy device. The One UI 3 update brings two new features to help you manage several audio-related settings. Media manner mode allows you to mute media sounds when your phone is already set on vibrate or mute. You’ve probably had that experience when you know you put your song on mute only to have a song start playing at an inconvenient moment.

The other new feature for SoundAssistant is Metronome. You usually get poor latency when it comes to Bluetooth audio, like the lip movement doesn’t always match the audio you’re hearing. But this new feature lets you sync the audio with your earbuds by setting it up in a metronome-like fashion. The volume panel theme wasn’t initially compatible with One UI 3 but now it has gotten a minor redesign to match the new interface.

The Lockstar module, which lets you modify and change every UI element in your lockscreen is getting the update as well. There are only minor updates, like the ability to edit the layout when in landscape and letting lockscreen shortcuts be placed vertically and horizontally. Oh, and it’s also worth mentioning that the module also gets a new icon. Other than that, this just means Lockstar is compatible with the new UI.

Android Police says that the updates are now available on the Galaxy Store. If you prefer getting the APK, they also have it in their APK Mirror.