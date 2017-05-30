If you’re the kind of mobile user that is very particular with sound and with the audio when you play music or videos or games, then you might want to get a hold of this app (well, if you’re a Samsung Galaxy owner, that is). The new SoundAssistant app from Samsung lets you take control and personalize the sound settings on your Galaxy device, for when the standard audio controls are not enough anymore. You can use it for any of the Galaxy phones, but the new flagships also have something just for them.

One of the small but useful things that this app will do is that it will turn your phone’s volume keys into something that will control the media volume, not the ringtone which is the default. You will also be able to use the app to separate the volume levels for the apps and the games themselves. It also has a feature called Scenarios where you can set the volume levels and sound settings depending on the time of day and for how long.

For those who want to be more technical about it, there are 150 steps of fine volume adjustment, plus a floating equalizer, left/right volume balance for headphones, mono audio, and other sound settings that you can create and activate. If you own the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, you can also use the app to set different audio output paths for different apps.

You can download the Samsung SoundAssistant from the Google Play Store for free. But remember you can only use it for Galaxy devices.

VIA: SAM Mobile