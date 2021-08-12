When you want to listen to music or podcasts while running or moving around in your house, you need to have at least your smartphone with you which may not be always convenient. Spotify now will make it easier for you if you have a Wear OS device like the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Soon you will be able to listen to your music and your podcasts offline when you download them on your smartwatch and you connect it to your headphones or earbuds.

Spotify will be rolling out an update in the next few weeks to the Wear OS platform so users can download and play offline their favorite playlists, albums, and even podcasts from their supported smartwatch. It might be weird to be listening to music from your wearable device but if you need to move around freely and still have your tunes and podcast episodes with you, this is the best way to go. The app will let you download content from your smartwatch directly if you prefer to.

From your Spotify smartwatch app, choose the music and podcasts that you want to listen to and tap on the “download to watch” button. You can go to the Downloads section to check on the progress and once finished, you’ll see a green arrow next to the content that you’ve saved. You can start listening to them once you connect your headphones or truly wireless earbuds. You can pause, skip tracks, and even control playback for wireless speakers, TVs, and gaming consoles through Spotify Connect.

Of course, there are limits, depending on what tier you’re subscribed to. For free users, you can only listen in Shuffle mode to the music and podcasts you’ve saved. However, you can only do so if your smartwatch has WiFi or cellular connection. But for Spotify Premium users, they can download albums, playlists, and podcasts and listen to them offline. This might be an incentive for free users to start subscribing if they want to have this feature.

Other smartwatches running on Wear OS like Fossil, Mobvoi, and Suunto will get the update and new feature in the next few weeks. If you have any of the supported smartwatches, download or update the Spotify app.