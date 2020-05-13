Smart speakers are all the rage these days but that doesn’t mean the Bluetooth speakers are out of fashion. Sony has proved this fact with its Extra Bass line time and again. Like every year, the 2020 trio of Sony SRS-XB speakers are out and they come with improvements to please you. The SRS-XB23, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB43 portable speakers are IP67 rated for dustproof, water-resistant, and rustproof aesthetics. All three models come with new drivers that deliver clear punchy sounds at low frequencies. Also, they come with Sony’s Party Connect mode which lets you string together 100 other Sony speakers at a time.

Sony SRS-XB23 portable speaker

If you want a compact speaker that fits a strict budget of $100, then look no further than the SRS-XB23. It comes with a battery life of 12 hours that should get you through most adventure trips. There are side-firing passive bass radiators and a new full-range driver called X-Balanced which throws out a punchy sound. SRS-XB23 is available in five color options – black, taupe, coral red, light blue, and olive green.

Sony SRS-XB33 party speaker

Unlike its predecessor, SRS-XB-33 is subtle with its flashing lights lined along the edges and around the driving unit. The circular drivers are replaced by oval-shaped once and employ the same audio technology as the XB-23. The speakers have a battery life of 24 hours and can be used for charging your mobile devices too. The $149.99 XB-33 can bring any party to life with its bossy sound output. It comes in black, taupe, red and blue color variants.

Sony SRS-XB43 bass beast

The big brother in the lineup is SRS-XB43 speaker which is 30-percent bigger than its predecessor. It has redesigned drivers delivering amazing bass response and a tweeter which adds clarity to the audio. This one also has a 24 hours battery life and a USB-out port for charging gadgets. SRS-XB43 is priced at $249.99 and comes in black, blue, and taupe colors.