With a lot of people playing mobile games on their devices, it’s not really surprising that game developers create mobile versions of their console games. What may be a tiny bit surprising is that Sony has created a new unit that will be focusing on creating mobile games, instead of just relying on the thousands of game developers out there to make games for Android (and also iOS) devices. Called ForwardWorks, the internal division was launched in April 2016 but has now released their first game, the mobile version of Everybody’s Golf.

The game is actually one of the most popular games on the Playstation platform since 1997. But now you’ll be able to play it on your mobile device as they have managed to come up with a simple shot mechanic that is created specifically for the smartphone screens. It involves pressing down and then pulling down, which should be pretty easy to do on your touchscreen. Other factors will play in of course, like wind speed and direction, the ball’s spin and lie, plus the club you’re using.

The game also lets you customize your golfer, from gender to facial features to clothes, equipment, etc. It also has a “gachapon” mechanic where you get to turn a machine which will give you a random item, a common thing in Japanese mobile games. You can play solo as well as two other multiplayer options: head-to-head matches and a real-time mode where as many as 8 players can join.

Mobile gamers can already start pre-registering on their website. However, this game will only be available in Japan. The other four or five games they plan to release by March 2018 will also be exclusive to the region. There are no reports yet if they will be releasing outside of Asia.

VIA: Wall Street Journal