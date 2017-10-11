The concept of Folding@Home is simple – it can use PCs, consoles, and even phones to simulate protein folding. This happens when your device is not being used, and the project harnesses the computing power of thousands of devices so it can simulate the complex process of protein folding, thereby helping scientists and medical practitioners better understand diseases like Alzheimer’s and cancer.

Sony came into the picture when it partnered with Pande Lab and Stanford University to launch a Folding@Home client for the PlayStation 3. The Japanese electronics giant also helped develop the Folding@Home Android app, which was initially available only for Sony Xperia devices. Not anymore.

Folding@Home for Android is now open source, which means the code is now available for others to use and develop into better applications. The Folding@Home Android app is now available for all smartphones via the Google Play Store.

If you’re a developer, you can check out the official Github page for the source code of the app and the web server component.

SOURCE: Sony