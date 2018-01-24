The new year started with Google presenting more details about the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. The two were said to be brought about by some speculative execution security flaws on an Intel processor. OEMs soon rolled out their own fixes. One of the first was Essential while apps like the Firefox for Android and the Chrome OS were updated with an official fix. We’re expecting more will make similar announcements as Oreo updates are arriving soon. We know Sony Xperia phones are getting them as well. For one, a firmware update is now ready for the Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs.

The next update should include patches for the Meltdown and Spectre. These CPU vulnerabilities are being addressed right now by Sony Mobile who is releasing the fix on new Xperia models. Unfortunately for the Xperia Z5 Premium, it won’t get the security patch update for ‘Spectre’ and ‘Meltdown’. Other Xperia Z phones like the Z3+ and the Z4 Tablet will not receive the patch either.

The last update for Xperia Z5 was released in October. We know Z5 phone owners will be disappointed with the news but we can’t say we’re stunned because the model is already old in smartphone standards.

VIA: XPERIA Blog