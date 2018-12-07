The Sony Xperia XZ3 is relatively new but we know the company is already working on the Xperia XZ4. We’ve seen the specs, video, and image renders and we’re expecting more related information will be unveiled. This time around, we’ve got some images of the smaller and lower-specced variant–the Xperia XZ4 Compact. This phone will still arrive next year, looking very similar to the flagship version. Thanks again to OnLeaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) for the renders. We’re pretty sure the device here is close to the actual thing.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact may remind you of previous Xperia phones. The boxy design is familiar.

The Android phone may only have one camera at the rear but we’re curious as to why it is placed on the upper left part. Then again Xperia XZ4 is believed to have a triple rear camera system.

The Xperia logo is still there at the back. We don’t see any fingerprint sensor so we’re hoping an in-display fingerprint scanner will be available.

Other specs and features are as follows: 5.0-inch screen, single main camera, single front camera, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual front speakers. Dimension is estimated to be 139.9 x 66.5 x 9.3mm.

VIA: CompareRaja