The Sony Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 Compact phones made ready for pre-order on B&H last month are now available at Best Buy and Amazon. They are up for pre-order from Best Buy beginning tomorrow, April 13 until the 19th. The official release will be April 20. In case you missed it, we’ve got our hands-on feature. We noted how it’s time for a change with Sony deciding on a different look. The phones now boast a rear fingerprint sensor plus an 18:9 display.

One thing that didn’t change: the high price tag. The two phones are priced at $799.99 and $649.99 (Compact). Aside from Best Buy, Amazon will also release the phone by May 20. To review, the Sony Xperia XZ2 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR Full HD+ display, 3D Gorilla Glass 5, 19MP Motion Eye camera, 1080p Full HD Super slow-motion video recording at 960 fps, 5MP selfie camera with 3D Capture, Sony Dynamic Vibration System, S-Force front surround sound speakers, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Always on fingerprint sensor, 3180mAh battery with QI wireless charging and Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Smart Stamina and STAMINA mode, plus PS4 Remote Play support. The IP68 water-resistant phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Choose from any of these colors: Liquid Black, Deep Green, Liquid Silver, and Ash Pink.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is a smaller model with a 5-inch screen but with the same 18:9 aspect ratio HDR Full HD+ display. Most of the specs and features are similar to the Xperia XZ2 except for the display and the 2870 mAh battery. Both phones already run on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Color options include Coral Pink, Moss Green, Black, and White Silver.

VIA: Android Police