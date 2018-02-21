Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S9, we’re curious about the next offering from Sony. During last year’s Mobile World Congress, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium was named as the “Best New Mobile Device at MWC 2017”. We are interested to know if the next-gen flagship from the company will be as great or better than the Galaxy S9. We’ve seen the leaked Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact showing ample amount of curves and learned the XZ2 Pro will run Android 8.1 Oreo and have an 18:9 display. There’s also the Sony Xperia XZ2 with a bezel-less 4K screen.

New details have been released about the Sony Xperia XZ2. The phone will feature a 5.8-inch screen with 18:9 display, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB onboard storage, and 4GB RAM. A smaller version, the Xperia XZ2 Compact, will be ready with a smaller 5-inch screen but with the same 18:9 display and FHD+ resolution, 4GB RAM, and the same Snapdragon 845 processor.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 appears to be slimmer but almost as slim as the previous Compact model. Design-wise, the phone can be attractive until people realize there is no 3.5mm audio jack. Unlike the older model though, the fingerprint reader is now located at the back.

The Mobile World Congress is opening next week so we hope to see this Sony Xperia XZ phones. We know fans of Sony are excited for this but we want to know if the lack of a headphone jack is acceptable.

VIA: Swedroid