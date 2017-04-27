So Sony is making a number of moves in for its Xperia devices in the past couple of days. This specific announcement will make some users very happy – the Android 7.1.1 Nougat firmware update for the Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance has been released. Rejoice, all of you.

This update to Android 7.1.1 Nougat will take the Xperia XZ and the Xperia X Performance to build number 41.2.A.2.199. A lot of Xperia fans have been waiting for this and now its here.

This update will bring a number of native Android 7.1 features to the smartphones. The highlight, if ever, would be app shortcuts. But the Xperia Home Launcher does not support app shortcuts. This means that Xperia users will have to use a compatible launcher to utilize that feature.

The update also updates the Android security patch to April 2017. If you want to flash the firmware manually, you can download it via the source link. Else, you can wait for the OTA notification to arrive.

SOURCE: Xperia Blog