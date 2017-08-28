While we’re busy trying to uncover more details and checking out leaked images of the upcoming Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact, Sony is also busy showing off the not-so-new XZ Premium. It is presently one of the company’s top smartphone offerings that are making an impression with the slow-mo camera. This feature is a first of its kind for a phone camera and Sony managed to bring it to masses.

The Android phone can capture four times more frames compared to ordinary phones out there. The slow-mo function makes it possible for the XZ Premium to capture action in very slow movements. The things we don’t see with our naked eye, this Xperia phone can record for you.

To compare how well and how fast the Xperia XZ Premium’s camera performs, Sony recorded a magician doing some tricks in front of the camera. As we all know, magicians don’t really use magic but they know speed when needed. They only show illusions and tricks that the naked eyes won’t notice.

Watch the video below and see how the Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone was able to capture the magician’s super fast actions.

The video in slow motion proves that they are simply tricks. The magician moves really fast that people don’t see what is really happening. But when captured in a slow-mo video and then replayed, you will see how the expert does the stuff.

