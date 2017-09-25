DxOMark recently updated their mobile camera review protocols to include new elements such as Focus and Bokeh. These are the trends today and it will be clear that single camera sensor setups will have to up their game to get solid scores in these new areas. The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is a solid phone with a good camera, but low scores in color, texture and detail prevented it from joining the ranks of phones with great cameras.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium boasts of a 19MP Sony IMX camera sensor with its patented Motion eye system, electronic image stabilization, and predictive phase detection. And in well lighted situations, the camera will give you crisp and sharp images. But with heavily backlit situations, the sensor has trouble dealing with too much light, producing flares. With lowlight situations, the camera also struggles.

The XZ Premium gets a total score of 83, landing it in the top 10 phones DxOMark has reviewed. That said, it has a ways to go to compare with the great ones – where Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus currently sits at the top of the pile. The best Android phone camera still belongs to the Google Pixel and the HTC U11 and the XZ Premium just edged last year’s Samsung Galaxy S7.

So the verdict on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium? The camera gives great images in well-lighted situations. It also excels in quick autofocus, and the video which allows for super slow motion mode. But when extreme lighting conditions are present – low light or heavy backlight – don’t expect the camera to do so well.

SOURCE: DxOMark