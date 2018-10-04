Here are more renders of the latest Sony Xperia phone but this time, it’s for the Ultra variant. They look similar to the Xperia XA3 but the Ultra version is more of a phablet. Again, MySmartPrice and OnLeaks worked together to come up with a 360-degree video and 5K renders of the phone loaded with most of the Xperia XA3 features–only better. Expect an almost bezel-less display and 18:9 aspect ratio on a large 6.5-inch screen. There will also be dual cameras placed in the very obvious camera bump.

The Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra will be a bit taller than the XA2 Ultra but thinner and narrower. There is no rear fingerprint sensor but we’re assuming it’s somewhere there in the power button.

Sony has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port found at the bottom. The dual cameras found at the rear come with a dual-LED flash above.

The Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra is the higher-specced XA3 phone. We’re guessing Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core chipset, maximum of 6GB RAM, and at least 64GB storage. The Xperia smartphone will run on Android 9.0 Pie OS. The phone’s dimensions are 167.4 x 73.3 x 8.3mm.

Watch the Sony Xperia XA3 Ultra 360-degree video below:

VIA: MySmartPrice