Over a year ago, we heard about a possible overheating issue of the Sony Xperia X camera. We honestly forgot about it and it was overshadowed by a similar but bigger issue of the exploding Note 7. This time, YouTuber Phone Battles has put to test several Xperia X devices to find out if the camera causes the Xperia X phones to overheat what our tech guy says is a 4K HEAT TEST.
Eight phones in total are placed side-by-side on a surface. They are as follows:
• Sony Xperia Z3v
• Sony Xperia Z3+
• Sony Xperia M5
• Sony Xperia Z5
• Sony Xperia Z5P
• Sony Xperia XZ
• Sony Xperia XZs
• Sony Xperia XZ Premium
The camera of each phone is on and ready to shoot in 4K mode. After some time, each device sends a warning that phone needs to cool down which eventually shuts down. Sony saves the recording every time so you have nothing to worry about losing the file.
First to show a warning and stop recording is the Sony Xperia Z3v, saving 1.47GB of video in 3 mins and 48 seconds. The last one to stop is the Xperia XZ Premium, saving 7.51GB in 2 hours and 34 minutes.
Some optimizations have been made on the Sony Xperia XZs because the size of the recorded video is only 251MB within 1 hour and 22 minutes. It’s the same for the Xperia XZ Premium since it only recorded a 7.51GB video in 2 hours and 34 mins.
Check out the numbers below:
SOURCE: Phone Battles