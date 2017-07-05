Over a year ago, we heard about a possible overheating issue of the Sony Xperia X camera. We honestly forgot about it and it was overshadowed by a similar but bigger issue of the exploding Note 7. This time, YouTuber Phone Battles has put to test several Xperia X devices to find out if the camera causes the Xperia X phones to overheat what our tech guy says is a 4K HEAT TEST.

Eight phones in total are placed side-by-side on a surface. They are as follows:

• Sony Xperia Z3v

• Sony Xperia Z3+

• Sony Xperia M5

• Sony Xperia Z5

• Sony Xperia Z5P

• Sony Xperia XZ

• Sony Xperia XZs

• Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The camera of each phone is on and ready to shoot in 4K mode. After some time, each device sends a warning that phone needs to cool down which eventually shuts down. Sony saves the recording every time so you have nothing to worry about losing the file.

First to show a warning and stop recording is the Sony Xperia Z3v, saving 1.47GB of video in 3 mins and 48 seconds. The last one to stop is the Xperia XZ Premium, saving 7.51GB in 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Some optimizations have been made on the Sony Xperia XZs because the size of the recorded video is only 251MB within 1 hour and 22 minutes. It’s the same for the Xperia XZ Premium since it only recorded a 7.51GB video in 2 hours and 34 mins.

Check out the numbers below:

SOURCE: Phone Battles