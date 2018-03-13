The Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus are mid-range smartphones that were released at the beginning of Q4 last year. The units were introduced in India with different RAM and storage. These are models exclusive for India, offering value for money. We don’t know what’s happening to the company’s mobile business but we’re glad that new models are still being introduced left and right. The last two were the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact that launched during the Mobile World Congress.

There’s no follow-up model yet as it is too early but good news, the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus are getting the Android Oreo update. Not many details have been given but these mid-rangers are ready for the cookie update. Sony Xperia India itself shared the good news: the Sony Xperia R1 can now be upgraded to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo.

To review the specs, the Sony Xperia R1 boasts a 5.2-inch screen, 720p resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB built-in storage, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, microSD card slot, 8MP selfie camera, 13MP rear camera, and a 2620mAh battery. The Sony Xperia R1 Plus has a bigger 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The mid-range prices remain from around $215 and won’t go over $250. In India, you can purchase from Flipkart or Amazon.

Get the Oreo 8 update from HERE.

VIA: XPERIA blog