Sony’s latest flagship phone offering is the Xperia Pro-I. It was first leaked ahead of official product launch back in October. It was then made public with a Vlog Monitor. The phone’s release schedule was made known and now here is a teardown video. We are curious if the special vlogging smartphone is easily repairable. Disassembling the phone components tells us a lot–like how much time and expertise have been spent to produce the device. This phone doesn’t really look different from past Xperia phone but PBKReviews has given it a low repairability score: 3/10.

The teardown appears a bit complicated but it starts with the usual: apply heat with a heat gun or a hair dryer. This warms the black plate so it can loosen up and the back panel can be removed easily. Use a plastic pry tool to totally remove the plate. It is glass so special care is required.

When the back plate is removed, you can see an adhesive pad with the battery underneath. Some more adhesives are found around the frame.

There are several small screws apart from the 13 phillips screws. Remove them to reveal the NFC antenna, motherboard, and a liquid damage indicator.

Inside, you will see further the bottom speaker, more antenna lines, graphene film for the front and back, mesh filter for the speaker, rubber gasket, and the battery cable.

Removing the adhesive pull tab you side beside the battery cable easily removes the battery. Taking out the rest of the components take time. The process is a bit complicated so no wonder repairability score is only 3. Surely, Sony can do better next time.