Sony has officially announced its latest flagship smartphone offering. As anticipated, the new Sony Xperia PRO-I is ready to redefine mobile imaging. The company has confirmed a product reveal and yesterday, some details and images were leaked ahead of launch. We were shown a new camera-focused smartphone and a new VR headset that is compatible with a phone. This is a premium-level smartphone that is good enough for professional photography with its 1.0-type image sensor with Phase Detection Autofocus and more premium features.

The Xperia PRO-I features Sony’s advanced and industry-leading imaging technology in a smartphone form factor. The features can help the phone perform even under low light condition, provide beautiful bokeh shots, and support for high dynamic range.

Th BIONZ X imaging processor works to deliver noise-free images. There are about 315 phase-detection AF points that help cover 90% of the frame. This means users can capture subjects even at high speed while keeping them focused.

There is AI plus advanced AF capabilities that can support “Real-time Eye AF” and “Real-time tracking”. As with other Sony Xperia phones, this one also comes with ZEISS Tessar Optics with T anti-reflective coating.

The phone is powerful enough to capture 4K videos at 120fps high frame rate. You can use it like a pro with its shutter button for easy control and a built-in strap-hole that can be helpful.

When it comes to audio, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos features, full-stage stereo speakers, and 360 Reality Audio. Sony promises crystal-clear audio recording and high-quality video performance with this Sony Xperia PRO-I.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I comes with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 1644 x 3840 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 512GB onboard storage, 12GB RAM, plus a 4500 mAh battery (30W fast charging)

The main camera system on the three has three 12MP cameras plus a 0.3MP/TOF 3D for depth. The 12MP cameras vary in specs: wide with f/2.0-4.0 Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + f/2.4 telephoto with PDAF/2x optical zoom/OIS + f/2.2 ultrawide with Dual Pixel PDAF. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

To level-up your vlogging journey, you can also get a Vlog Monitor. It’s a special accessory that features a small 3.5-inch LCD screen with 16:9 aspect ration and a metal holder. The magnetic detachable device attaches to the Sony Xperia PRO-I easily.

Other standard phone features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 3.2. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box but we believe it will receive Android 12.

Price is $1,799.99 in the United States and 1800 EUR in Europe. You can purchase straight from Sony. Market availability will be sometime in December. You may also consider getting this Leather Cover for Xperia PRO-I for only $89.99.