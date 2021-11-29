Over a month ago, the Sony Xperia PRO-I phone with Vlog Monitor was officially announced. The smartphone made an impression with its advanced and industry-leading imaging technology. It runs on a BIONZ X imaging processor for noise-free images. It can also promise 4K videos with 120fps high frame rate. No doubt Sony will release the device. It’s only a matter of asking when. The phone will be out in the United Kingdom and France very soon. How soon is soon? This coming December 2. The Germany will get it on the 7th while the US will follow on the 10th.

The phone boasts a large 1.0-type sensor. This tells us the phone is really very powerful when it comes to mobile photography. The 12MP main camera is more than enough with its OIS and f/2.0-4.0 variable aperture. It’s been joined by a 12MP 2x optical zoom telephoto with OIS and another 12 MP ultrawide with autofocus for macro images. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

To recap, the Sony Xperia Pro-I comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 1644×3840 resolution, and 4K display. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is complented by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage. The phone also runs on a 4500mAh battery and Android 11 OS>.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I is camera-centric. It even works with a Vlog Monitor. The special accessory can be used with the phone. You can view scenes on the 3.5-inch LCD screen with 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a metal holder to carry the phone steadily.

The usual phone features are available: USB Type-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and WiFi. The $1,799 smartphone is also available in Europe for 1800 EUR.