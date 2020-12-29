Xperia fans stateside with curiousness for high-end photography are in for a surprise. The Sony Xperia Pro 5G, a phone that should not be confused with the Xperia 1 II, for it’s a finer device and proposes to arrive with faster mmWave 5G support in the US. We do not have a definite arrival date or price details as of now, but we learn that B&H is currently allowing users to sign up for availability notification.

So, is the Sony Xperia Pro 5G worth the wait given that there are so many new phones including the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung S21 series making their presence in the coming days? If you’re someone who loves to use his professional camera and want a phone that complements it with some handy chops, the Xperia Pro 5G is certainly what you should be waiting for.

The phone reportedly features an HDMI port to connect as an external monitor to a DSLR – serving as a 4K monitor – to not only see the image being clicked but also to manage a few controls including pinch to zoom, brightness, and grid lines. The Xperia Pro 5G itself packs a cool trio of 12MP rear camera – primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto – and an 8MP selfie camera. It also allows USB-C tethering from select cameras.

The Xperia Pro comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display touting a 3840 x 1644 pixel resolution with 21:9 aspect ratio. The phone is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and has a Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood which is paired to 8GB or RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The phone for now runs Android 10 and its run time is managed by a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The wait for the Xperia Pro 5G to arrive in the US is going to be a little shorter now; the phone is allegedly ready to make its debut soon. Reports suggest it would be priced above $1,000. You can take this with a grain of salt for nothing is officially confirmed as of now.