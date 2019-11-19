There is no giving up for Sony. Just like LG, the company continues to come up with new smartphones left and right. They may not be bestsellers but there is still a market for Sony Xperia phones. Last year, it made some changes to the lineup. The most notable is the 21:9 aspect ratio of the screens. There is also a change in naming. From the usual Xperia X names, they are now called with numbers beginning with the Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 10 Plus, and Xperia 10.

In the coming year, Sony may launch four new flagship devices plus three mid-range phones. There is no official announcement by Sony yet the information we have here is from a new leak. The devices are believed to run on Snapdragon 865 processor and will come with 5G connectivity.

The next-gen Sony mid-range smartphone may only be powered by Snapdragon 735 chipset but may already support 5G connectivity so that’s great news. We have a feeling 5G phones will begin to proliferate in 2020 as OEMs are quickly adopting the mobile internet technology.

One of the flagship Xperia devices may come with a hexa-camera setup. Hexa means six so that could mean from dual to triple to quad to penta, the mobile industry will be ushered to an era of six cameras on one side. The phone is said to be called Sony Xperia 0. Rumor has it this Xperia 0 will come with the following cameras: 48MP main sensor with F1.2/2.4 lens + 12MP cam with F1.2/2.4 lens + 20MP F/2.4 + 16MP F/2.4 + 8MP F/2.4 + 0.5MP ToF sensor.

Meanwhile, there is also the upcoming Sony Xperia 3 that is also expected to come with a 21:9 display, QHD resolution Snapdragon 865 processor, a curved back design, three rear shooters, and of course, 5G. The Xperia 1 will get a 2020 version and may be known as Sony Xperia 1.1 with 4K front panel and a quad-camera setup. Other Xperia phones that may be revealed include the Sony Xperia 5.1 to join the Xperia 0, Xperia 3, and Xperia 1.1.