More Android 9 Pie related news are ready. The next OEM to share that it is getting a slice of the Android Pie is Sony. We never really worry about Sony because the company usually launches developer programs like the Sony Xperia X Concept when it wants to test a new mobile OS or software version. It’s not too challenging for Sony to work on such updates because there are not too many Sony Xperia models. We already mentioned the Android Pie update is coming to several OEMs already and the list includes Sony.

We already told you six phones from Sony will get the Android 9 Pie starting September: the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, and the Xperia XZ1. Those are only six smartphones but we believe more will get a taste of the new Android dessert.

There is no official Android 9 Pie update yet but Sony recently shared instructions for building AOSP Android 9 Pie on Xperia phones. This means that old Xperia phone of yours may be able to run on Android 9.

Expect the AOSP build guides to arrive with software binaries so you can transform your current Xperia and add new mobile experiences. Below is a list of all Xperia phones compatible with the the AOSP build:

• Sony Xperia Touch (G1109)

• Sony Xperia X Compact (F5321)

• Sony Xperia X Performance (F8131), Xperia X Performance Dual (F8132)

• Sony Xperia X (F5121), Xperia X Dual (F5122)

• Sony Xperia XA2 (H3113), Xperia XA2 Dual (H4113)

• Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (H3213), Xperia XA2 Ultra Dual (H4213)

• Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact (G8441)

• Sony Xperia XZ1 (G8341), Xperia XZ1 Dual (G8342)

• Sony Xperia XZ Premium (G8141), Xperia XZ Premium Dual (G8142)

• Sony Xperia XZ (F8331), Xperia XZ Dual (F8332)

• Sony Xperia XZs (G8231), Xperia XZs Dual (G8232)

It’s not exactly easy to run the AOSP but most developers and hackers know. Note that you need your Sony phone to be bootloader-unlocked with a Linux-based OS. Prepare Java and Repo Tool to be sure because you might need the software.

Sony’s goal is to get help from real Sony Xperia users and devs to build Android Pie. This way, it will be easy to discover what needs to be done, updated, fixed, or removed.

VIA: XDA Developers