The last phone from Sony we saw was the Sony Xperia 10 II super mid-range phone. It was introduced with a 21:9 screen back in February. This time around, another new phone with the same 21:9 aspect ratio is introduced. Sony has surprised the mobile market with a new Xperia phone–the Sony Xperia L4. We remember the first time the Sony Xperia L was added to the Xperia Project AOSP. We also remember the Sony Xperia L1, Xperia L2, Xperia L3, and the Xperia L7.

Not that the Xperia L4 was no longer planned but there’s just no warning or leak or whatsoever. The new Sony smartphone makes an impression with its large 6.2-inch screen that allows a wide-angle entertainment, better multi-tasking productivity, and more browsability.

The Sony Xperia L4 is the first L phone to come with a triple rear camera system with bokeh effect. If you’re looking for a decent smartphone camera, you may consider this. Its large 3580mAh battery makes the device last longer than previous Xperia phones. For an entry-level Android phone, it already comes with fast charging support.

When it comes to mobile photography, the triple camera system is composed of a 13MP main shooter plus 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth camera. The whole setup allows high-quality images whether wide and ultra-wide. Video recording can also be done in a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The 21:9 Wide 6.2-inch display also allows for more comfortable scrolling and browsing. The multi-window UI Sony even helps with productivity as you are allowed to use two mobile apps at once. There is also a Side Sense function that allows the user to switch between two frequently used apps in an instant.

Choose between the Blue or Black Sony Xperia L4. It costs €199 ($216) from the retailers and local mobile networks in Europe. No information if and when the device will roll out in other markets.