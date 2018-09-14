The Sony Xperia Ear Duo was introduced in February with dual listening experience at the Mobile World Congress. The pair soon went up for pre-order on Amazon and we know some of you are already enjoying the wireless earphones. The pair gets even smarter with a recent software upgrade the Sony Mobile announced for Android. Those iOS device users can also use the headset so it’s really for everybody. If you’re an audiophile or maybe just a simple music lover, you will be satisfied with the Xperia Ear Duo.

The software update adds Dynamic Normalizer which is a function that allows you to increase the volume of an audio source. Usually, a source may have a lower volume but the additional feature improves the volume so you can listen without any problem in noisy conditions.

The Adaptive Volume Control (AVC) of the Xperia Ear Duo is another improvement that reduces wind interference. If you’re traveling, commuting, or biking, you can still hear your favorite songs but still not totally oblivious to the outside noise.

You can identify who is calling your phone with the Xperia Ear Duo Caller Name Read-out feature. Meanwhile, iOS will receive voice notifications.

If you own a Sony Xperia Ear Duo, make sure it is connected to Bluetooth and the internet so an alert can be sent to your phone. Launch the Xperia Ear Duo app on your phone so the update will begin.

SOURCE: Sony Mobile