Sony’s Xperia series of phones continues to evoke interest, even though they might not be the best selling mobile devices. Despite that, the Japanese electronics giant continues to feed this segment with its offerings. The latest announcement is the Xperia 8 Lite, a mid-range phone tailored for the Japanese market. The device more or less seems like the Xperia 10 launched last year. The only major difference being the camera module.

Xperia 8 Lite comes with the Snapdragon 630 64-bit SoC having Adreno 508 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, and an average 2,870mAh battery. It has a thick bezel screen with a 6-inch full HD+ LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio and an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. On the rear, there is a 12MP (f/1.8) primary lens and an 8MP (f/2.4) secondary shooter. Compare to the Xperia 10 which has a 13MP and 5MP rear camera setup.

Android 9 Pie OS out of the box on this phone is a bit surprising in times when Android 11 is almost nearing stable release. Android 10 would have been better with a promised upgrade to Android 11 eventually. The presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack is an added bonus and being a mid-ranger, the side-mounted fingerprint sensor doesn’t surprise either. Being IPX8 and IP6X certified for water and dust protection is another good feature in this device.

The 4G LTE Xperia 8 Lite has arrived in Japan with a price tag of JPY 29,800 (roughly $280) in two color variants – Black and White. When will it land outside of Japan is anyone’s guess at the moment – hold tight and keep waiting.