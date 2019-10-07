From Sony Xperia 1, we expected a Sony Xperia 2 would follow. But then we were surprised to be introduced to the Sony Xperia 5 instead. And today, Sony surprises us once again with the Xperia 8. We’re thinking Sony won’t be following the numerical order just like Nokia when it comes to rolling out new models. The Sony Xperia 8 is now official. It’s another mid-range phone that comes with a 6-inch LCD 21:9 display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It looks a lot like the Xperia 10 with some improvements.

The Sony Xperia 8 also now comes with a 12MP F/1.8 main camera with an 8MP F/2.4 ultrawide angle shooter. The dual rear camera makes the new Xperia phone more decent. It also features an 8MP F/2.0 selfie camera. Other features include a Snapdragon 630 mobile processor, power button and fingerprint scanner in-one, Side Sense touch sensors, 4GB RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. A MicroSD slot is welcome to expand memory.

The device boasts IP65/68 rating so you know it’s dust- and waterproof. The battery is only small at 2760 mAh capacity but with 18W fast charging already. There’s still the standard NFC, LED notification light, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with LDAC.

The Sony Xperia 8 will only be released in Japan later this month. Color options include Blue, Orange, Black, and White. Price may be JPY 54,000 which is around $505.