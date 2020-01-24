The Sony Xperia 5 was introduced in September 2019 at the IFA in Berlin. It was the Japanese tech giant’s flagship offering for the year. It’s not as premium but actually regarded as a compact device at an affordable price. Compared to the Xperia 1, the Xperia 5 is more pocket-friendly. The Android phone comes equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 855 chipset, 128GB onboard storage (expandable via a microSD card slot up to 1TB), and 6GB of RAM. The phone already received an Android 10 OS update.

When it comes to the imaging department, the rear camera comes triple sensor and lens similar to the Xperia 1. All three are 12 megapixels but differ in sensor sizes and aperture: 1/2.55-inch (f/1.6 ) + 1/3.4-inch ultra-wide (f/2.4) + 1/3.4-inch (f/2.4) sensor telephoto. Other specs include a 5-axis OIS, predictive Dual Pixel PDAF autofocus, HDR, LED flash, and eye-tracking autofocus.

The smartphone has actually reached DxOMark before but we only looked at the Selfie Score. It was 79. DxOMark did review the phone again and didn’t prove anything better. With a total average score of 95 (101 Photo, 83 Video), the smartphone only offers decent imaging performance. The score brings it to No. 21 in rankings, tied with the ASUS ROG Phone 2.

Sony Xperia 5 offers accurate target exposure, well-controlled noise, neutral white balance indoors, and Good texture and noise in night shots. Video recording shows effective stabilization, well-controlled noise, and accurate exposure and smooth adaption.

DxOMark listed more disadvantages: inaccurate color outdoors, limited dynamic range, depth estimation failures in bokeh shots, color fringing and loss of detail in wide shots, strong ringing artifacts, noisy edge artifacts indoors, and inaccurate color outdoor. Videos show shite balance instabilities, frameshifts during panning, noticeable judder outdoors, limited dynamic range, and instabilities on autofocus.