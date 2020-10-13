The Sony Xperia 5 II is the company’s latest flagship smartphone offering. The device was first spotted as early renders. Phone specs and features were leaked ahead of launch and soon a teaser was posted. Samsung promised it would get up to Android 13 OS update together with the Xperia 1 II. It was sighted on TENAA and then was made officiall last month with a 120Hz display, Alpha camera system, and 5G connectivity. It is said to be available this Autumn for €899 which is about $1,060 in the United States.

Sony has recently posted a new Xperia 5 II Gaming Bundle on its website. The bundle is priced at $949.98 (from $1,379.99) which makes this an attractive promo. The special bundle includes the phone unit with packaged accessories, a red HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset, a 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank with USB-C In/Out, and 21,600 Call of Duty Mobile Points.

This is a great deal for both fans of Sony and Call of Duty. It is also unlocked which means you can use the device with any supported network in the US whether T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile, or Cricket Wireless. You can now pre-order for the bundle. Shipment will begin on December 4, 2020.

You can reserve for one HERE. Sony said an email will be sent to you if the order is ready. You need to pay within 48 hours to complete the order before you receive the Xperia 5 II bundle.

To review, the Sony Xperia 5 II comes equipped with a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1-inch HDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera array with ZEISS optics, Real-time Eye AF, 4K/120p for video recording (slow-mo), a 3.5mm audio jack, and excellent sound with true front stereo speakers. What will make this sell is the Alpha camera setup that offers razor-sharp results.