The next-gen Sony Xperia 4 is coming very soon. This one is expected to arrive sans the headphone jack so we have a feeling the mobile industry’s reception will be a bit different. Note that Sony has recently launched other Xperia smartphones during the MWC 2019 but the Xperia 4 is still expected. It may come in purple and red as pictured above. Other important details have been scarce but we’re expecting more information will be revealed in the coming weeks before the official launch.

Here are the specs listed so far: a 5.7-inch screen, 2520 x 1080 FHD+ pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 710 processor, 64GB onboard storage, dual rear cameras, and a 2800 mAh battery. Dimensions are 149.5 x 65 x 9.4 mm. The Android phone is said to be available in Red, Purple, Black, and Silver.

The Sony Xperia 4 Compact variant is said to be introduced in summer. The mid-range phone seems okay but to be honest, there are far better mid-range offers from other OEMs. Then again, this could be an upper mid-range smartphone.

The red Xperia 4 here reminds us of one Xperia XZ Premium color from a couple of years ago. Any red model is welcome because it symbolizes power.

We’re crossing our fingers Sony will really add more power to the Xperia lineup. The company should get more serious in coming up with better smartphones if it wants to remain in the mobile industry.

VIA: Sumahoinfo