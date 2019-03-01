Sony may not be the busiest mobile OEM in the world today but we’re glad it still introduced the Sony Xperia 10, Sony Xperia 10 Plus, and the Sony Xperia 1. The latter launched with a topnotch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED display. The two are mid-rangers with almost the same 21:9 screens and they’re about to roll out in the market as pre-orders are now ready on Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo & Video. We only have information about Sony’s release in the United States but expect similar announcements in other key markets.

The unlocked Sony Xperia 10 64GB phone with a 6.0-inch 21:9 Wide Display is listed at $349.99 on Amazon. You can choose from either black or silver. The Xperia 10 Plus costs $429.99 also on Amazon. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 21:9 Wide Display, 64GB onboard storage, and dual rear cameras.

The Sony Xperia 10 comes equipped with a 13MP and 5MP dual camera system, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, High-Res Audio and DSEE HX, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a 2870mAh. The bigger variant, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus also features a 12MP and 5MP dual camera system with 2X optical zoom, same High-Res Audio and DSEE HX tech, and a 3000mAh capacity.

On B&H Photo & Video, the Sony Xperia 10 I3123 64GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Silver) is listed with the same $349 price tag. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus I3223 64GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Black) also costs $429.99.

Best Buy also offers the same prices–$349.99 and $429.99–but you can get the two phones under installment plans. The Sony Xperia 10 with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) – Black can be had for $58.34 per month for six months. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) – Black can be availed for $35.84/month for 12 months.

