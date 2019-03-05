Sony has officially rolled out the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus. The two smartphones have been released as the latest mid-rangers with 21:9 screens. The two are making an impression with the specs and features. They recently went up for pre-order on Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy so we won’t be surprised if we hear customers sharing the good news they received their units from Sony. Over at Sony Mobile’s official store, you can now avail of the Xperia 10 or Xperia 10 Plus or both as part of a bundle.

The new Sony Xperia smartphones are available in different colors: Silver, Black, Navy, and Pink (regular X10 only). The Sony Xperia 10 comes with dual 13MP with 5MP rear cameras with SteadyShot for blur-free photos coupled with DACTM and High-Resolution Audio technologies.

The bigger Plus variant, the Sony Xperia 10 Plus, also comes with dual rear shooters (12MP _ 8MP with 2x optical zoom). Only the Plus model has a Gold color model.

The special bundled offer is available in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, and Italy. If you buy a unit from the Sony eStore, you will receive a free phone case.

Just add to the order upon checkout. It’s a Style Cover Stand which is actually a two-in-one cover and phone stand.

This promo is available until March 10. There is no mention if other key markets will receive the same offer.

SOURCE: Sony Mobile