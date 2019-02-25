Two new Xperia phones join the Sony Xperia 1. Don’t be confused but the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus obviously look very similar. Just like the Xperia 1, there’s the 21:9 aspect ratio but it’s only Wide Full HD+ display for the Xperia 10 series as part of the brand’s super mid-range tier. The Plus variant’s screen is larger at 6.5-inches while the Xperia 10 only has a 6-inch display. To be honest, the ordinary eyes won’t really notice the difference in resolution. What matters is the size, even if it’s only a mobile device. The bigger, the better–but the phone should still be compact to hold.

What makes the duo clear winners is the 21:9 multi-window UI that allows two apps to be viewed and used at the same time. This feature is also made possible by Android 9 Pie but we can look forward to more interesting features. like the 21:9 Movie recording in 4K, dual cameras on both, SteadyShot function, Sony’s High-Resolution Audio and LDAC, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630/636 processor.

The smartphones come with Bokeh effect for a dramatic shooting experience. Meanwhile, the SteadyShot feature allows the devices to record blur-free videos. The dual rear cameras differ– 13MP + 5MP for the Sony Xperia 10 and 12MP + 8MP for the Sony Xperia 10 Plus.

When it comes to battery, the 2870mAh batt and 3000mAh batt are enough to give the Xperia phones a decent battery life. The Sony Xperia 10 will be out in Pink, Silver Navy, and Black $349.99 price tag. The Sony Xperia 10 Plus will be out in the same colors (except for Pink). The Gold color option is exclusive for the Xperia 10 Plus.

The price tag of the Plus variant reads $429.99. The devices will be available in the US beginning March 18 via Verizon.

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia 10 Plus