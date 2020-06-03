The Sony Xperia 10 II was introduced to the public back in February. It was described as a super mid-range smartphone with a 21:9 screen. To review, this phone comes equipped with a 6-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution and that 21:9 OLED screen. There is a triple rear camera system that is composed of a 12MP wide shooter, 8MP 2x telephoto lens, plus an 8MP ultrawide camera. The device runs on a 3600mAh battery with 18W charging, 4GB of RAM, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor.

The Xperia 10 II has been opened by PBKreviews. A teardown video is on YouTube, ready for your viewing. Opening the device is easy with some heat from a hairdryer. To loosen the glue adhesive, you may use a heat gun. Remove the glass backplate carefully with a plastic pry tool. Once opened, you will be greeted by a dozen phillips screws.

Remove the screws to take out the top and bottom cover. You will then see the NFC antenna. Remove the battery by disconnecting the battery cable. Take out the remaining cables carefully.

You will see the headphone jack cable near the selfie camera. From there, you can remove the mainboard. The backside reveals some adhesive near the mic. If you wish to open the device further, you can take out the phillips screw you see on the shield.

Prying open reveals the Qualcomm chipset with thermal paste on top. We don’t see any copper heat pipes, just more thermal paste. You may see some thermal pads under the processor. They are believed to be placed there to transfer the heat from the chip to the aluminum mid-frame. The sides of the frame are plastic. Remove the bottom cover to reveal the speaker.