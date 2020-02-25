Sony earlier introduced the Xperia 1 II. It’s the second iteration of the Xperia 1 first released last year at the MWC 2019. Since Mobile World Congress is canceled this year, we can expect the likes of Sony to make big announcements in the coming days and weeks. Same time last year, the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus rolled out as mid-rangers with 21:9 screens. The 2020 version still boasts a 21:9 widescreen on a 6.0-inch OLED display.

There is no Xperia 10 II Plus variant but we won’t be surprised if the company debuts one in a few months. Sony decided to just add the ‘II’ in the name so maybe next year, there will be the Xperia 10 III. Aside from the OLED display, the smartphone boasts a new triple-lens camera setup with a new Night mode and enhanced color handling.

Sony’s latest mid-range Android phone also boasts IP65/IP68 water and dust resistance rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and a 3600mAh battery. It’s powerful enough with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. The mobile device offers a 3.5mm jack which is still important to many mobile users.

The Android 10 OS-powered phone is lighter now at 151g. The sleek phone can be considered a super-mid phone with its almost premium specs. The Sony Xperia 10 II comes equipped with the following: 6.0-inch OLED 21:9 display, 2520 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB onboard UFS storage, fingerprint sensor, USB 2.0 Type-C, Dual-SIM slot, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and the 3600mAh battery.

When it comes to the camera department, the phone features an 8MP 1/4″ F2.0 selfie shooter plus three rear cams–12MP F2.0 main, 8MP 1/4″ F2.4 telephoto, and 8MP 1/4″ F2.2 ultra-wide. Choose from either the White or Black model. Add an Xperia 10 II Style Cover View if you want. No word on pricing and availability yet but expect a Spring 2020 arrival.